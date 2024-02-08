Centre Is Waging War against Opposition Governments: Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of "waging a war" against state governments led by opposition parties.

Leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a protest against the Union government at the Jantar Mantar here on Thursday. Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) participated in the protest.

"Opposition parties represent 70 crore people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments," Kejriwal said.

"It is depriving them of valid funds and obstructs work through Governors and Lieutenant Governors. They are also harassing them by using central agencies to arrest opposition leaders," added Kejriwal.

He said the protesters were not "here to beg or ask for anything for our families."

"I have come here to ask for the rights of two crore people. If you do not give us funds how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener said.

Citing Punjab's instance, he said the state government had to go to the Supreme Court for the release of rural development funds.

The governors are meddling with state subjects in opposition-ruled states and agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used to frame opposition leaders, he alleged.

"They have arrested (former Jharkhand Chief Minister) Hemant Soren, now they can arrest even me. They can arrest anyone and send him to jail to topple the government. I want to ask the BJP not to be arrogant. A time can come when we will be there (in power) and you will be here (in opposition) and the same laws can come to haunt you," Kejriwal said.

Later at a school in Dwarka here, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that all central agencies were unleashed against him by the Centre as if he was the "biggest terrorist". "They say I am a thief. Is a person providing free education to children a thief or one who shuts down government schools? asked Arvind Kejriwal.