Centre Is Protecting Gangsters; Law And Order Crippled In Delhi: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the Centre for crippling the law and order in Delhi. Kejriwal was speaking on the increasingly rampant murders, rapes, extortion and shootouts in Delhi as 'law and order has been crippled'.

Kejriwal told the news agency PTI, "People of Delhi are panicked and scared because the law and order has been crippled. A businessman, Sunil, was shot dead during the morning walk today. After some time, we got news that a person was stabbed in Govindpuri. Businessmen are getting extortion calls openly in Delhi. Where should these people go? Senior citizens are frightened. A senior citizen was killed in the Panchsheel Enclave."

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal speaking on the law and order situation in Delhi (PTI)

"Women are feeling unsafe. Gang wars are happening, drugs are being sold in all corners of Delhi. Delhi's law and order is under the Home Minister. Where is Delhi Police? Where is the Home Minister (Amit Shah)?" asked the former Delhi Chief Minister.

"Big gangsters have been operating in Delhi for many years, but not a single gangster has been arrested so far. Why? What connection do they (Centre) have with these gangsters? When people ask for security, the Centre says Arvind Kejriwal is rehabilitating Rohingyas. They have to give security to the public, if they don't then they will go door to door and gather them, a big agitation will take place on the roads. Will do anything for the people of Delhi, we have to make Delhi safe, it's the nation's capital," Kejriwal added.