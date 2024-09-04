ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Is Committed To The Development Of Entire North-East: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Centre is committed to the development of the entire North-East while preserving the culture, language, and identity of the people of the region.

"Narendra Modi government has implemented all peace agreements with heart and letter and spirit. Prime Minister Modi not only bridged the distance between North-East and Delhi through roads, railways and planes but also bridged the differences in their hearts," said Shah.

Shah was speaking on the occasion of the signing of a peace agreement between representatives of the Government of India, the Government of Tripura and two different insurgent outfits of the state including the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

"Today is a very important day for the entire country and Tripura. Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he has put forth the vision of a capable and developed Northeast through peace and dialogue," Shah said.

Shah further said that the Centre has resolved to develop the entire Northeast including Tripura by combining the concepts of 'Ashtalakshmi' and 'Purvodaya', in which today's agreement will prove to be a milestone.