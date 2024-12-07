Coal-Based Thermal Plants in Rajasthan Unable to Use Stubble due to Lack of Required Machinery

Kota: The instructions given by the central government to use stubble in coal-based thermal plants for disposal are not being effectively followed in Rajasthan due to technical reasons, say officials. It is not being used in any coal-based thermal power plant in Rajasthan.

Out of the 180 thermal power plants in the country, one third i.e. around 65 are using stubble. The Ministry of Power had given guidelines for the use of straw along with coal as fuel.

"At present, we are not using straw. Some power plants of the country and NTPC have started using it. Our machinery is of a different type, so we will take a report from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). We are doing a complete study in this regard. We will conduct its trial," said Devendra Shrungi, CMD, RVUNL (Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited).

Dr. Chitarash Bhattacharya, Director Technical, National Power Training Institute, associated with the work of converting stubble to energy in the Ministry of Power, says that India is the leader in biomass production. "The maximum biomass in the world is being produced in India, but it is not being used properly. It is not being used for energy. Rajasthan and Kota have a large number of ecosystems and stubble is also produced, there are manufacturers, farmers and RPOs here," he said.

Dr. Bhattacharya said that the central government had brought a policy in 2021 and allowed the use of stubble in thermal power plants. Earlier its use was up to 3 percent, which has been hiked to 5 percent on April 1, 2024, he said, adding that it is to be increased to 7 percent by next year. "Rajasthan first came up with a waste energy policy in September 2023. No other state government has brought such a policy. However, even now the power plants of Rajasthan are not using it here," he said.

Senior Manager Technical Prakhar Malviya, Mission Samarth, says that Rajasthan has a lot of potential, but it has not been used in the power plants here. "About 6000 metric tonnes of straw plates are being made in Rajasthan, their units are also installed here. They are also being supplied to different parts of India, but it is not being used in Rajasthan. If these start being used in Rajasthan too, then the mission will move forward," he said.

Rakesh Srivastava, member of Mission Samarth and AGM in BHEL, says that if stubble is used 3 to 5 percent with coal in thermal power plants, then it will solve the problem of pollution. "On the other hand, it will also save coal. Employment will increase due to the making of plates from stubble. The biggest benefit to the farmer will be that the process of burning stubble for years will be replaced while finding an income source," he said.

Food provider to energy provider: NPTE Shivpuri's Assistant Director Rohit Gupta says that this is the entire supply chain for farmers to move from food giver to energy provider. Farmers can earn profit by selling their agricultural waste to plate manufacturers, he said, adding that small straw plate manufacturing industries can also be set up.

Use of one lakh metric ton coal in Rajasthan: If we talk about coal based power plants in private and government sector in Rajasthan, then seven power plants are located at five places. Among these, there are two power plants each in Chhabra and Suratgarh. In total, 8900 MW electricity can be produced through coal based power plants in Rajasthan. Out of these, 7520 MW can be produced through government thermal power plants, while Adani's power plant is located in Kawai in Baran district. Its capacity is 1320 MW. Overall, 80,000 to 1 lakh metric tons of coal is consumed daily in Rajasthan.

A 1000 MW power plant requires 700 tonnes of coal per hour, out of which 35 to 50 tonnes of straw can be used.

In Rajasthan, after using straw for animal feed and other purposes, 10 million metric tons (100 lakh metric tons) are being burnt. Farmers are also burning it out of compulsion because it cannot be disposed of.

Farmers are also being made aware under the Power Ministry's Samarth Mission. The National Power Training Institute (NPTI) Shivpuri is working towards this goal.

