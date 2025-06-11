ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Initiates Move To Set Mandatory AC Temperatures Between 20°C And 28°C; Could Reduce Power Bills

New Delhi: Being aware of the power demand during summer across India, the Centre has decided to fix the minimum temperature of ACs at 20°C and the maximum at 28°C to bring uniformity to air conditioning use and help reduce excessive power consumption due to extremely low cooling settings.

“We have decided the minimum temperature of ACs will be fixed at 20°C and the maximum at 28°C to bring uniformity to air conditioning use. It will also help reduce excessive power consumption due to extremely low cooling settings,” Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said. He informed that consultations with all concerned ministries, manufacturers, and the automotive industry are ongoing.

In fact, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Power Ministry, is engaged in preparing a framework to standardise default temperatures of air conditioners in the range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius to improve energy efficiency in the country.

"Once the meeting concludes, we will issue guidelines and the rule will be implemented accordingly," he said. Manohar Lal said that some states have requested to consider the humidity factor they have in their respective states while making the guidelines.

The move also aims to cut peak power consumption, reduce emissions and electricity bills, and promote energy efficiency amid rising cooling demand in a warming climate. Once the new rule is implemented, ACs which currently operate as low as 16°C or 18°C and as high as 30°C, will be restricted to a minimum of 20°C and a maximum of 28°C.

“The mandate will cover across all sectors, including air conditioners (AC), cars, etc," Manohar Lal said on Tuesday.