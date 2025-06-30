ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Hints at Restoration Of Manipur Government Amid Ongoing Conflict Resolution Talks

New Delhi: The Home Ministry is likely to decide on the formation of a new government in Manipur after holding a few more meetings with various communities in the state. This development emerged from Monday’s meeting between Home Ministry representatives and three civil society organisations of the state, All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS).

“We have got indications regarding the formation of a new government in Manipur. Whatever decision will be taken by the Home Ministry, it will be conveyed by the Manipur Governor,” confirmed Bhubol, a representative from AMUCO to ETV Bharat.

A joint delegation of three prominent Meitei-based Civil Society Organisations, during their meeting with the Home Ministry officials, also submitted a four-point charter of demands aiming to bridge differences through dialogue.

The former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), AK Mishra, represented the MHA in the meeting.

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February, following the ethnic unrest between Kukis and Meiteis.

The meeting that continued for more than three hours marked the third formal engagement between the MHA and the valley-based organisations as part of the Centre’s efforts to address the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the MHA focusing on four key areas like the preservation of Manipur’s territorial integrity, the immediate reopening of blocked national highways, the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, and the provision of adequate security in the foothills and fringe areas to facilitate farming during the kharif season.