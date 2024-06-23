ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Hands Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Case To CBI

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 6:56 AM IST

Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 7:28 AM IST

Centre has also enacted the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to prevent unfair means in public examinations and to provide for matter connected therewith or incidental thereto, the government said.

Representational image. (File)

New Delhi: The investigation into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 has been handed over to the CBI for detailed a speedy investigation.

The latest decision came amid hue and cry over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, also resulting in removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) director General Subodh Singh and coming up of a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan for exam reforms.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET(UG) Examination on May 5, 2024 in OMR (Pen and paper) mode. Thereafter, certain cases of alleged irregularities/cheating/impersonation/malpractices surfaced forcing the authorities on the backfoot over claim of lack of action.

For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Union Education Ministry after a review has decided to entrust the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation.

"The government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/ organisation found to be involved will face strictest action," it added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the NEET-UG exams, is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country, with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns. The Ministry of Education said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA.

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

Last Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 7:28 AM IST

