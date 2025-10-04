Centre Grants Permission To Sikh Group To Visit Pakistan For Gurpurab Celebrations
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has expressed gratitude to the government of India for facilitating the devotees' visit.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 12:34 PM IST
Amritsar: A Sikh group has received permission from the Government of India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has welcomed the move.
SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said that although there was a delay in granting permission, the devotees have respected this decision on the basis of "better late than never".
Singh said that earlier, a minimum of 45 days was required for the jatha's journey, but the government has given approval in a very limited time. Therefore, only the passports of those sangats, which are already deposited with the SGPC, are being processed, he said.
Sikh pilgrims have been demanding that just as players from both countries can play against each other through sports, similarly Sikhs should also get the right to visit their separated shrines following partition in 1947.
When and where can pilgrims submit documents?
The SGPC has also issued a list of dates and locations for travelers to submit their visa forms and documents for the Pakistan visit. On October 7, the congregation of districts like Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot and Mohali will be able to submit documents at their respective designated gurdwaras. Arrangements have been made for devotees from Patiala, Kapurthala, Muktsar, Ropar and other districts on October 8. On October 9, the Sangat of Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Sri Anandpur Sahib areas will also be able to submit their documents to the designated Gurdwaras. On October 15, the pilgrims should reach Gurdwara Charan Kamal Patshahi Chhevin in Nawanshahr and Banga and submit the documents.
Singh requested the devotees to 'arrive on the given dates and places and submit their documents so that the visa process can be completed on time.
In the past, the central government had barred the pilgrims from going to Pakistan citing security reasons. SGPC Secretary Pratap Singh expressed hope that in future, the devotees will get the opportunity to visit regularly through the Kartarpur Corridor and the governments of India and Pakistan will give priority to the religious rights of Sikhs.
Read More: