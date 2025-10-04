ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Grants Permission To Sikh Group To Visit Pakistan For Gurpurab Celebrations

Amritsar: A Sikh group has received permission from the Government of India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Pakistan. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has welcomed the move.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh said that although there was a delay in granting permission, the devotees have respected this decision on the basis of "better late than never".

Singh said that earlier, a minimum of 45 days was required for the jatha's journey, but the government has given approval in a very limited time. Therefore, only the passports of those sangats, which are already deposited with the SGPC, are being processed, he said.

Sikh pilgrims have been demanding that just as players from both countries can play against each other through sports, similarly Sikhs should also get the right to visit their separated shrines following partition in 1947.