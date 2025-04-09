Centre Gives In-Principle Approval For Parandur Airport Project

New Delhi: The Centre has given in-principle approval to the Parandur airport project, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

Following this, it is expected that the tender for the project will be invited soon. While there is an international airport in Meenambakkam, Chennai, a second airport is planned to be set up in Parandur next to Kanchipuram, where the Centre and Tamil Nadu government have jointly embarked on the process of setting up a new airport on 5,476 acres of land covering 20 villages.

The industries department of the Tamil Nadu government has taken up the task of acquiring the land required for the Parandur airport. The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), which is implementing the Parandur airport project, had applied to the Centre in March 2024, seeking environmental clearance for the project.

Following this, the Union Environment Ministry gave permission by drawing up the study boundaries for preparing the Environmental Impact Assessment and Management Plan. In this situation, the TIDCO had submitted an application to the Centre for in-principle approval for the Parandur Airport project. This application was submitted along with various documents and reports related to it.

A special meeting to consider this application was held in Delhi on March 12. In this situation, the Centre has given in-principle approval to the Parandur New Airport project.

Following this, tenders will be invited soon for the construction work of the Parandur Airport. The first phase of construction is planned to begin in January 2026 at a cost of Rs 11,455 crore. According to government sources, the construction work of the Parandur Airport is to be carried out at a total cost of Rs 27,400 crore.