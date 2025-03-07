Centre Gave Rs 32 Lakh Crore Under MUDRA, Those With Zero Seats Cant Count Zeros In It : Modi

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the Congress, saying those who have zero seats may not be able to count the zeros in Rs 32 lakh crore loans disbursed by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana.

Notably, the Congress failed to open its account in the February 5 assembly polls in Delhi, where the BJP emerged victorious. In the process, the Grand Old Party earned the dubious distinction of scoring a hat-trick of zeros in Delhi assembly polls.

The PM maintained the income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, proposed in the Union budget for 2025-26, will benefit salaried class, small businesspersons and workers.

Addressing a gathering after launching the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign in Gujarat, he said, "We have disbursed Rs 32 lakh crore as loans to poor citizens under the MUDRA scheme so far. Those who abuse us, those with zero seats may not be able to count the zeros in Rs 32 lakh crore." Launched in 2015, the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Centre to extend affordable credit to micro and small enterprises.

He said the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign will be an inspiration for other districts to achieve the goal. The PM said his government streamlined the public distribution system by weeding out five crore bogus ration cards. The PM said his government's goal is to provide proper nutrition to every family of the country to fight problems like malnutrition and anemia.

On the occasion of International Women's Day tomorrow, Modi announced that he will hand over the operation of his social media account to women. The PM said the Income tax exemption till Rs 12 lakh will benefit salaried class, small businessmen and workers.