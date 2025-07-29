ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Formulates National Strategy For Eco-friendly, Sustainable Tourism

New Delhi: To promote and develop eco-friendly and sustainable tourism across the country, the Union Ministry of Tourism has formulated a national strategy to encourage operators to adopt sustainable tourism practices, travel for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE). The ministry provides financial assistance for this purpose to state governments and union territory Administrations, and Central agencies.

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The ministry provides financial assistance to state governments, union territory administrations and Central agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure in the country under its schemes. It has identified Eco Circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme. With the ministry's efforts, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh have deployed tourist police in one form or the other."

Development and promotion of tourist destinations and tourism products, including those at Greenfield tourist spots, is primarily undertaken by the respective state governments and UT administrations. The ministry, through its central sector schemes like Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) – a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) schemes, is complementing the efforts of tourism infrastructure development at tourism destinations across the country by extending financial assistance to the state governments and UT, subject to availability of funds, adherence to scheme guidelines and submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by the state governments, the minister added.

In addition, the government, under its initiative for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), has also extended financial assistance to states for the development of tourism projects. The projects are identified subject to proposals submitted by the concerned state governments, their alignment with the guidelines, availability of budget, priority and as per the institutional framework formulated for the purpose.