Centre Formulates National Strategy For Eco-friendly, Sustainable Tourism

New Delhi: To promote and develop eco-friendly and sustainable tourism across the country, the Union Ministry of Tourism has formulated a national strategy to encourage operators to adopt sustainable tourism practices, travel for Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE). The ministry provides financial assistance for this purpose to state governments and union territory Administrations, and Central agencies.
Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "The ministry provides financial assistance to state governments, union territory administrations and Central agencies for the development of tourism-related infrastructure in the country under its schemes. It has identified Eco Circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme. With the ministry's efforts, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh have deployed tourist police in one form or the other."
Development and promotion of tourist destinations and tourism products, including those at Greenfield tourist spots, is primarily undertaken by the respective state governments and UT administrations. The ministry, through its central sector schemes like Swadesh Darshan, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) – a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) schemes, is complementing the efforts of tourism infrastructure development at tourism destinations across the country by extending financial assistance to the state governments and UT, subject to availability of funds, adherence to scheme guidelines and submission of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by the state governments, the minister added.
In addition, the government, under its initiative for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), has also extended financial assistance to states for the development of tourism projects. The projects are identified subject to proposals submitted by the concerned state governments, their alignment with the guidelines, availability of budget, priority and as per the institutional framework formulated for the purpose.
"The projects sanctioned under various schemes of the tourism ministry include both green field & brown field projects. The coverage includes pan-India representation to achieve balanced regional development of tourism infrastructure, including prevention of over-tourism," Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha.
As per Lok Sabha data, the Union budget for the year 2025-26 mentions that the top 50 tourist destination sites in the country will be developed in partnership with states through a challenge mode. Land for building key infrastructure will have to be provided by the states. Hotels in those destinations will be included in the infrastructure Harmonised Master List (HML). Discussions have been held with the state governments, UTs, and other stakeholders about the criteria.
The projects have been sanctioned under Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) to:
- Andhra Pradesh: Ahobllam-A spiritual Odyssey, Enriching Buddhist Heritage and Cultural Experiences at Nagarjuna Sagar.
- Arunachal Pradesh: Bichom Dam Adventure & Eco-Tourism Project, Kibhito Frontier Tourism-Gateway to Serenity.
- Assam: Panidhing Bird Sanctuary, Sivasagar.
- Bihar: Development of Tourist Facilities at Sonepur Mela Ground, Saran.
- Chhattisgarh: Development of Mayali Bagicha as an Ecotourism destination.
- Goa: Harvalem Waterfall at Mayem Village.
- Gujarat: Sharmistha Lake, Harsiddi Shore, Porbandar.
- Himachal Pradesh: Kaza, Rakchham, Chhitkul.
- Jharkhand: Ramrekha Dham, Simdega.
- Kerala: Thalassery-the Spiritual Nexus, Varkala-Dakshin Kashi.
- Ladakh: Advancing Mushkoh as a Sustainable tourism hub: Integrating wildlife Sightings.
- Madhya Pradesh: Medieval Splendour 2.0, Orchha.
- Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Fort.
- Manipur: Development of the ancient capital of Manipur, Langthabal Konug.
- Meghalaya: Mawphlang cultural & Heritage centre, Nartiang Spiritual & Cultural Centre.
- Nagaland: Soulful Trills: the Impur Heritage Experience, Impur Village, Doyang: An Eco-Tourism Haven' Doyang Reservoir.
