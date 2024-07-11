Centre Forms Panel To Look Into Row Involving IAS Officer Puja Khedkar

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday formed a one-member panel to look into the controversy involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, sources said.

An additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will enquire into the matter, they said. Khedkar, 32, has been accused of misusing benefits under the physical disabilities category and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service. She was on Monday transferred to Washim from Pune over allegations of bullying and entitled behaviour. On Thursday, she took charge as assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha region.

Meanwhile, the Pune police said it will conduct a thorough inquiry and take necessary action over the unauthorised use of a red-blue beacon light and 'Maharashtra Government' written on the private car of the controversial IAS officer during her posting there.

The Audi car used by Khedkar was registered in the name of a private company and challans were issued against the vehicle in the past, an official said.

There are also allegations that Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.

When a team of Pune police went to Khedkar's bungalow in Pashan area of Pune on Thursday to inspect the Audi car over the violations on beacon and VIP number, they found the bungalow gates locked.

The senior Pune police official later said, "Action will be taken in connection with the alleged violations linked to the Audi car under the Motor Vehicles Act. It has been found that the car used by Khedkar is registered in the name of a private company."

"A thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter as a red-blue beacon light was placed on her private vehicle while a 'Maharashtra Shasan' nameplate was also put on it. Challans were issued against that car in the past, but we are trying to find out the violations that the vehicle indulged in," he added. (With Agency inputs)