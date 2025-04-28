Centre Forms Ministerial Team To Monitor, Plug False Propaganda On Pahalgam Terror Attack

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The central government has set up an inter-ministerial team comprising officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) to monitor and plug anti-India activities and false propaganda circulated online regarding the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack
Officials privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the team will investigate the digital media content of various Indian and foreign media houses and their online activities related to the terror attack.
“The team will identify those who portray negative pictures of the Indian government and its forces and indulge in fabricated and false propaganda,” the official said and added that the suggestion to set up the inter-ministerial team was made by the home ministry.
The team was set up after it was found that several foreign-based YouTube channels and social media handles were circulating fake news and promoting negative propaganda following the Pahalgam attack.
As per intelligence inputs, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated an entire team to run false propaganda against India over the Pahalgam massacre. Citing an intelligence report, the official said that cyber handlers based in China are also helping the ISI.
“There are also several forces inside the country which have been trying to disseminate false information through social media. Several individuals across states found involved in anti-India posts have also been arrested by the security agencies,” the official said.
The Assam police recently arrested several people, including a few women and a sitting legislator, for their allegedly social media posts on the Pahalgam terror attack. Interestingly, the government has also started taking action against suspicious activities allegedly running in Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK).
In this connection, the security agencies have initiated actions against suspected operators of ASK in Lucknow. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently issued an advisory to all media channels in India to refrain from showing live coverage of anti-terrorist operations and movement of security forces in the interest of national security.
It said that the media, digital platforms, and individuals play a vital role in safeguarding national security. The Ministry asked them to refrain from reporting based on source-based information related to defence operations or movement. “Premature disclosure of sensitive information may inadvertently assist hostile elements and endanger operational effectiveness and the safety of personnel,” the ministry stated.
Highlighting some past incidents such as the Kargil war, the Mumbai terror attacks (26/11), and the Kandahar hijacking, the ministry said that unrestricted coverage had unintended adverse consequences on national interests.
“Such actions are very critical to prevent the false propaganda strategy of the forces inimical to India’s security,” said renowned security expert veteran (retd) Brigadier BK Khanna. Khanna said that when enemies can’t attack directly, they get involved in this kind of mischief and false propaganda.
“On several earlier instances also, forces inimical to India’s security were involved in false propaganda just to get international attention,” Brigadier Khanna said.
The central government on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.
Some of the YouTube channels which have been banned include Dawn News with 1.96M subscribers, SAMAA TV (12.7M), ARY NEWS (14.6M), Geo News (18.1M), SUNO NEWS HD (1.36M), GNN (3.54M) The Pakistan Reference (288K) among others.
The external affairs ministry has also conveyed India’s strong sentiments to Jackie Martin (India head, BBC) regarding their reporting on the Pahalgam terror attack.
