Centre Forms Ministerial Team To Monitor, Plug False Propaganda On Pahalgam Terror Attack

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The central government has set up an inter-ministerial team comprising officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) to monitor and plug anti-India activities and false propaganda circulated online regarding the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack

Officials privy to the development told ETV Bharat that the team will investigate the digital media content of various Indian and foreign media houses and their online activities related to the terror attack.

“The team will identify those who portray negative pictures of the Indian government and its forces and indulge in fabricated and false propaganda,” the official said and added that the suggestion to set up the inter-ministerial team was made by the home ministry.

The team was set up after it was found that several foreign-based YouTube channels and social media handles were circulating fake news and promoting negative propaganda following the Pahalgam attack.

As per intelligence inputs, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated an entire team to run false propaganda against India over the Pahalgam massacre. Citing an intelligence report, the official said that cyber handlers based in China are also helping the ISI.

“There are also several forces inside the country which have been trying to disseminate false information through social media. Several individuals across states found involved in anti-India posts have also been arrested by the security agencies,” the official said.

The Assam police recently arrested several people, including a few women and a sitting legislator, for their allegedly social media posts on the Pahalgam terror attack. Interestingly, the government has also started taking action against suspicious activities allegedly running in Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK).