Centre Forms High Level Committee To Monitor Situation On Indo-Bangladesh Border

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday constituted a five-member committee headed by the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Eastern Command to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).

"In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," Home Minister Amit Shah stated.

Besides the chairman of the committee, the other members of the committee are IG, BSF Frontier HQ (South Bengal), IG, BSF Frontier HQ (Tripura), Member (Planning & Development) - Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and, Secretary, LPAI. The members of the committee have been directed to maintain close communication with their counterparts in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities.

"The Home Ministry has received several reports over atrocities on minority communities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus by Jihadi elements. The Government of India has taken such reports very seriously and decided to intervene," a senior Home Ministry official told ETV Bharat.

After the unruly mob dethroned the Awami League government of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, the anti-social elements have started targeting the minority community in the country. In fact, videos which are circulated in social media also substantiated such incidents happening in Bangladesh.

The opposition parties in India have also asked the Centre to ensure the safety of Indians living in Bangladesh. The government recently expressed its concern in Parliament over a surge of violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed political leaders at an all-party meeting over the present situation in Bangladesh.