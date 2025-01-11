ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre For Judicial Archives, First Of Its Kind In India, Opens At Cuttack

Odisha Law Minister Harichandan called the inauguration a proud moment for the state, emphasising the judiciary’s pivotal role in upholding Constitutional values.

Published : Jan 11, 2025

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the Centre for Judicial Archives at the Orrisa High Court premises here, marking a historic milestone for the state as well as the Indian judiciary.

The event was attended by Orissa High Court Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, and other dignitaries. Highlighting the judiciary’s international acclaim, Majhi described the Archives Centre as a preserver of both judicial records and cultural heritage.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing financial, administrative, and technological support for the initiative. Chief Justice Singh lauded the Archives Centre as the first of its kind in India, emphasising its role in safeguarding historical legal documents. “This Centre will protect and preserve records essential for understanding the evolution of our legal system," he said.

Built at a cost of Rs. 38 crore, the state-of-the-art facility will house fragile judicial documents and provide modern infrastructure for archival functions. Harichandan called the inauguration a proud moment for Odisha, emphasising the judiciary’s pivotal role in upholding Constitutional values.

He described the Archives Centre as a "monument to the history and heritage of the judiciary," preserving landmark judgments and invaluable legal records that reflect the evolution of law and justice. The Centre for Judicial Archives is set to serve as a significant repository of legal and cultural history, benefiting the judiciary, academics, and the public alike.

