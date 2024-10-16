Centre Extends Tenure of Registrar General, Appoints New Special Secretary for Internal Security

New Delhi: The Central government has extended the central deputation tenure of Registrar General of India and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, and appointed IPS officer Praveen Vashista as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Narayan, and the appointment of Vashista as Special Secretary, mentions a Ministry of Personnel order. The Committee has extended the tenure of 1995-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Administrative Service officer Narayan beyond December 6, 2024, for a period up to August 4, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Narayan has served in various capacities within the Indian administrative system, showcasing his expertise. As Census Commissioner of India his role is crucial considering the next census exercises.

However, the Committee has appointed 1991-batch Indian Polie Service officer Vashista as Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the MHA vice Sivagami Sundari Nanda on her superannuation on December 31, 2024, from the date of assumption of charge of the post and up to July 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Vashista has had a commendable career in the Indian Police Service, with extensive experience in law enforcement and internal security matters. His strategic insights and operational expertise are expected to play a crucial role in addressing the evolving security landscape in the country.