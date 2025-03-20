ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Extends SVAMITVA Scheme Survey Deadline By March 26 Next Year

SVAMITVA Scheme is one of the flagship projects of BJP-led NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre has fixed March 2026 as the completion date of a survey of 30,000 villages with improvised technology under the SVAMITVA Scheme.

After completion of the survey, this will help 3.45 lakh villages to get residential property cards. According to the government, once this survey work is done, it will help to bring economic transformation in rural areas by providing property owners in village residential areas with a record of rights, property monetisation, facilitating access to bank loans, minimising property disputes, and promoting comprehensive village-level planning.

The completion of the survey was fixed on March 2025, but due to several reasons the daeadline is missed. The scheme is being implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj department and Survey of India.

The drone surveys have been completed in 3.17 lakh villages out of the targeted 3.46 lakh villages across 31 States/UTs. Drone surveys have been saturated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh, Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman & Diu, Delhi and Lakshadweep. And the scheme has been saturated in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Island, Puducherry, and Tirupura.

The targets could not be achieved as it was impacted by several factors including adverse weather conditions, challenges in accessing scattered villages, logistical hurdles, delays in deploying drone teams, and other unforeseen circumstances, the ministry said.

Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, SP Singh Baghel, informed Rajya Sabha, “As of March 13, 2025, the SVAMITVA Scheme has facilitated the preparation of 2.42 crore property cards across 1.61 lakh villages. The reasons for non-implementation of the scheme in certain States are various.”

As per Rajya Sabha data, the reasons for Non-Onboarding:

Bihar - The state has an existing comprehensive land survey program under the Bihar Special Survey and Settlement Act 2011 and Rules 2012, initiated in 2013.

West Bengal- The state possesses pre-existing "Abadi" records. No decision has been made to implement the SVAMITVA Scheme.

Nagaland- No decision has been made to implement this scheme.

Meghalaya- Due to the presence of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and restrictions on private ownership of tribal land, a limited-scope MoU focusing on drone surveys was proposed. However, no decision has been conveyed by the State.