Centre Extends Cut-Off Date For Unified Pension Scheme Till Sept 30

New Delhi: Taking into consideration the representations received from various stakeholders requesting an extension of the cut-off date for Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the Central Government has decided to extend the cut-off date for exercising the option by three months (upto September 30, 2025) for eligible existing employees, past retirees, and the legally wedded spouses of deceased past retirees.

The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for eligible Central Government employees was notified by the Union Ministry of Finance vide Notification No F No FX-1/3/2024-PR dated January 24, 2025. To operationalise the framework, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) notified the PFRDA (Operationalisation of the Unified Pension Scheme under NPS) Regulations, 2025 on March 19.

As per the regulations, eligible existing employees, past retirees, and the legally wedded spouses of deceased past retirees were given a period of three months (upto June 30) to exercise their option under the scheme.

The UPS would be applicable to Central Government employees who are covered under the National Pension System and who choose the option. A few days back, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to extend the deadline for government employees to join the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), and said there are ambiguities that need to be clarified.