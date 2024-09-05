ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Extends Ceasefire With NSCN (K) Niki Sumi Faction For One Year

The NSCN (IM) which is presently in peace talks with the Centre has been demanding a separate Naga flag and a separate constitution for Nagas for everlasting peace in the region.

New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Thursday extended a ceasefire with the Niki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) for one year.

The Ministry said that the ceasefire agreement between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland(K)/Niki group has been extended for a period of one year.

"It was decided to extend the ceasefire agreement for a period of one year with effect from September 8, 2024, to September 7, 2025. This Agreement was signed on September 6, 2021," the Ministry said. Extension of the ceasefire, according to the Home Ministry will ensure peace in the State of Nagaland which has been witnessing bloodshed for decades.

Naga rebel leader Sumi is wanted by several security agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in several major attacks on the security forces. He is wanted by NIA for his alleged involvement in the attack on the Assam rifles convoy in Manipur’s Chandel district on June 4, 2015, where 18 security force personnel were killed.

He also carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his arrest. Although NSCN has several factions, NSCN (Isak Chisi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah) is considered the most powerful of all factions.

The NSCN (IM) which has signed a "Framework of Agreement" with the Centre in 2015 has been demanding a separate Naga flag and a separate constitution for Nagas for everlasting peace in the region. However, the Centre has turned down both the demands. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that his government is determined to bring peace to the northeastern states.

He said that the Centre has signed 12 peace agreements with different rebel outfits in the Northeast. "Through these agreements, about 10,000 insurgents have joined the mainstream by giving up arms. These agreements have been majorly instrumental in preventing the loss of thousands of innocent lives,” Shah said.

