Centre Emphasises Crop Diversification For A Sustainable Agricultural System
With India’s production of rice and wheat already at global levels, a strategy will be developed to focus on pulses and oilseeds.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: In an aim to make India Atmanirbhar in Oil Seeds and pulses, the Union Ministry of Agriculture will chalk out a plan to enhance yields with special emphasis on per-hectare productivity, and it emphasises the need for crop diversification for a sustainable agricultural system and focus on pulses and oilseeds.
Explaining the importance of crop diversification, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said growing pulses and oilseeds not only improves soil health but also plays a vital role in strengthening nutritional security and increasing farmers’ income.
“India’s production of rice and wheat is already at global levels; there is a need to focus on pulses and oilseeds. A strategy will be developed to enhance yields, with special emphasis on per-hectare productivity,” he added.
As compared to rice and wheat, the production of pulses and oilseeds is lower, Chouhan further said, “I have urged the scientists of ICAR not to leave any stone unturned in increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds. At the same time, new varieties should be developed that are capable of giving higher yields,” the Union Minister explained.
Speaking on crop diversification with special emphasis on Pulses and Oilseeds, Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Haryana government, emphasised the urgent need to shift towards more sustainable cropping patterns, highlighting the importance of promoting pulse and oilseeds to enhance soil health, nutritional security and farmers’ incomes.
“Policy support, awareness and market linkages as key drivers for successful crop diversification across states,” Agrawal stressed.
“The importance of strategic coordination among various schemes is needed to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and enhance delivery of benefits to farmers at the grassroots level,” Shahla Nigar, Secretary (Agriculture), Chhattisgarh government, highlighted.
Expressing similar views, Anbalagan. P, joint secretary (DA&FW), said the crop diversification for farmers includes strategies to boost the yield of pulses and oilseeds. “The diversification not only contributes to increasing farmers’ income but also plays a vital role in maintaining soil fertility and mitigating agricultural risks,” he said.
National Mission on Edible Oils:
According to Lok Sabha data, the government is implementing the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds (NMEO-OS) to boost domestic oilseed production and to strive toward self-sufficiency in edible oil production, with an aim to enhance the production of primary oilseed crops.
Research projects:
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is also implementing two flagship research projects on hybrid development and gene editing for the development of high-yielding climate climate-resilient varieties of oilseeds. As a result, 432 high yielding varieties/hybrids of nine annual oilseeds comprising 104 of Rapeseed-Mustard, 95 of Soybean, 69 of Groundnut, 53 of Linseed, 34 of Sesame, 25 of Safflower, 24 of Sunflower, 15 of Castor and 13 of Niger were notified for commercial cultivation in the country during the last 11 years (2014-2025), the ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare recently informed the LS.
Breeder Seed:
The LS data suggest that during the last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24), a total of about 1,53,704 quintals of breeder seed of indented varieties of different oilseeds were produced and supplied to the public/private seed agencies for conversion into certified quality seed for farmers. Under NMEO-OS, over 600 Value Chain Clusters have been identified across the country, covering more than 10 lakh hectares annually.
