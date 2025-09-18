ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Emphasises Crop Diversification For A Sustainable Agricultural System

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In an aim to make India Atmanirbhar in Oil Seeds and pulses, the Union Ministry of Agriculture will chalk out a plan to enhance yields with special emphasis on per-hectare productivity, and it emphasises the need for crop diversification for a sustainable agricultural system and focus on pulses and oilseeds.

Explaining the importance of crop diversification, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said growing pulses and oilseeds not only improves soil health but also plays a vital role in strengthening nutritional security and increasing farmers’ income.

“India’s production of rice and wheat is already at global levels; there is a need to focus on pulses and oilseeds. A strategy will be developed to enhance yields, with special emphasis on per-hectare productivity,” he added.

As compared to rice and wheat, the production of pulses and oilseeds is lower, Chouhan further said, “I have urged the scientists of ICAR not to leave any stone unturned in increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds. At the same time, new varieties should be developed that are capable of giving higher yields,” the Union Minister explained.

Speaking on crop diversification with special emphasis on Pulses and Oilseeds, Pankaj Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Haryana government, emphasised the urgent need to shift towards more sustainable cropping patterns, highlighting the importance of promoting pulse and oilseeds to enhance soil health, nutritional security and farmers’ incomes.

“Policy support, awareness and market linkages as key drivers for successful crop diversification across states,” Agrawal stressed.