Centre Effects Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle; KK Pathak Named Addl Secy, Cabinet Secretariat, Bhuvnesh Kumar New UIDAI Chief

Published : April 19, 2025 at 1:15 AM IST

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer of Bihar cadre Keshav Kumar Pathak has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat as part of a major senior-level key bureaucratic changes announced by the Centre on Friday.

Pathak, a 1990 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is presently the chairman of Bihar Revenue Board.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, by temporarily upgrading a vacant post of Joint Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

His cadre mate N Saravana Kumar, a 2000 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it said.

Senior bureaucrat Bhuvnesh Kumar has been named as Chief Executive Officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the order said.

A 1995 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Kumar is Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeiTY).

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, a 1997 batch Indian Railways Service Officer (IRAS), has been appointed as Additional Secretary, MeiTy in Kumar's place.

Senior IAS officer Abhishek Singh has been appointed as Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC). Singh, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is Additional Secretary, MeiTY. He will also hold additional charge of the post of Additional Secretary, MeiTY.

Mugdha Sinha, Director General (Tourism), will be Managing Director, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., the order said.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, will be the new Director General (Tourism) in Sinha's place.

Prabhat, a 1993 batch Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

M S Srikar, a Karnataka cadre IAS officer of 1999 batch, has been named as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.