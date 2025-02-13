Centre Developing Waterway Links To Connect Tripura With Global Market: Union Minister Sonowal

Agartala: Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday announced that the central government is actively working on establishing waterway links to connect Tripura with Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam via Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala, Sonowal emphasised the transformative development India has achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that PM Modi’s governance is centred on inclusive growth, guided by the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

The minister also said that the government has introduced multiple measures to drive economic progress and uplift all sections of society. “This year’s Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, once again underscores our commitment to nationwide development. The provisions outlined in the budget will benefit farmers, the poor, youth, women, and the middle class, further accelerating India’s economic growth,” Sonowal said.

“The Northeast, particularly Tripura, has seen remarkable development. Presently, around 24 flights operate in the state, compared to limited connectivity in the past. In 2014, only a meter-gauge railway existed, but now broad-gauge railway lines and nearly 30 express trains connect Tripura with the rest of the country. Additionally, Tripura’s agricultural products, such as jackfruit and pineapples, have gained international recognition,” Sonowal added.

On the development of waterways, the minister said that the government is implementing key infrastructure projects to boost connectivity.

“We are constructing jetties along the Gomati River to strengthen Tripura’s access to global markets via the Bay of Bengal. These jetties will facilitate direct connections, not only through Bangladesh but also to Kolkata, Paradip, and Visakhapatnam. Tripura is a highly fertile state with vast agricultural potential, and improved waterways will significantly enhance its trade capabilities, unlocking new opportunities in the international market,” Sonowal added.