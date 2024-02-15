LS Polls: Over 60000 Paramilitary Forces Personnel to be Deployed in Jammu and Kashmir

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 19 minutes ago

A paramilitary CRPF personnel on duty during election in Kashmir

The development comes ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections later this year. Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, 920 companies will be deployed in West Bengal and 360 in Chhattisgarh as part of the security measures to ensure free and fair polls in the general elections, reports ETV Bharat's Muhammad Zulqarnain Zulfi.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a significant development, the Union Government has announced the deployment of a massive 635 paramilitary forces companies to Jammu and Kashmir, stirring speculation about the underlying tensions and security concerns in the region ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The revelation comes as part of a grand plan to deploy 3400 companies across 36 states and Union Territories, with more than 50 percent concentrated in the volatile states of West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. According to the official sources, the Chief Electoral Officers of all the States and Union Territories have urgently requested the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to handle election-related duties.

These responsibilities include area domination, confidence-building measures, poll day activities, and the security of (Electronic Voting Machines) EVM strong rooms and counting centers during the crucial elections. According to detailed information accessed by ETV Bharat, a maximum of approximately 3400 companies of CAPFs will be deployed in a phased manner across the country to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections.

The situation assessment has led to a staggering deployment of 920 companies in West Bengal, 635 in Jammu and Kashmir, and 360 in Chhattisgarh, making it the highest deployment across all states and Union Territories. "Jammu and Kashmir, with its complex security landscape, will have 36 companies of CAPFs retained specifically for strong room guarding and counting center arrangements, officials said.

They said that the Union Territory will see the careful coordination of forces under the watchful eye of ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar and Chief Electoral Officer Pandurang Pole. In an additional directive, the Chairman of the Railway Board has been instructed to ensure an ample number of rolling stocks with appropriate facilities in trains, guaranteeing the hassle-free mobilization and timely movement of forces for their election duties.

A senior J&K administration official, shedding light on the development, stated, "We will have a review meeting with all concerned departments and will likewise make arrangements for the personnel." The move gains significance as Jammu and Kashmir, with its five Lok Sabha seats, plays a crucial role in shaping the political landscape of the region.

With Ladakh accounting for an additional seat, this strategic deployment comes against the backdrop of the 2019 Parliamentary polls where both Union Territories, part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, collectively held six seats.

