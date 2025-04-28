Centre Curtails Activities Of Pakistan Embassy Officials, Sends Back Their Luggage

Amritsar: In the aftermath of the ghastly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the Central government has curtailed the activities of the employees of the Pakistan embassy and has initiated the process of sending their belongings to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

A truck from Delhi, with the baggage of the embassy officials, crossed the border on Monday. The driver of the truck said, "We have been asked to leave this luggage from Delhi at the Attari-Wagah border. All this luggage belongs to the people of the Pakistan Embassy."

A heavy police force was deployed at the border for security reasons, and the luggage was allowed to cross the border after a thorough examination. According to the information, the baggage will be handed over to Pakistani officials, who will take these goods to Lahore.

The retaliatory measures taken by both countries have sent the bilateral relations to their nadir. Though there is no official confirmation from the external affairs ministry on the development yet, sources said the latest step is a direct reaction to the attack.

Till Monday, more than 1,000 Indians have left Pakistan for their home via the Wagah border over the last six days after they were forced to cut short their visits because of the cancellation of visas in the wake of the terror attack.