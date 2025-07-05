Centre Cracks Down On Substandard Helmets, Urges Use Of BIS-certified Gear

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a renewed push to ensure road safety, the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have intensified efforts to curb the sale of substandard helmets across India.

With millions of two-wheeler riders vulnerable to fatal head injuries, the government is urging consumers to use only BIS-certified helmets that meet safety standards. Recent enforcement drives have uncovered a disturbing volume of non-compliant gear in circulation, prompting a series of crackdowns on manufacturers and roadside sellers flouting quality norms.

According to data, there are over 21 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads. While wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, its effectiveness depends on the quality. Sub-standard helmets compromise protection and defeat their purpose. To address this, a Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards (IS 4151:2015) for all two-wheeler riders.

Government data suggest that as of June 2025, there are 176 manufacturers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets. The Department of Consumer Affairs has observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers and numerous fatalities in road accidents. Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on.

Surveillance mechanism

According to an official from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, to enforce quality standards, BIS conducts regular factory and market surveillance. In the last financial year, over 500 helmet samples were tested and more than 30 search-and-seizure operations were carried out for misuse of the BIS Standard Mark.

In one Delhi operation, over 2,500 non-compliant helmets were seized from nine manufacturers with expired or cancelled licences. Similar action at 17 retail and roadside locations led to the seizure of around 500 substandard helmets, with legal proceedings underway, the official said.

In a bid to enhance road safety and protect consumers from substandard helmets, the Department of Consumer Affairs had also written to District Collectors and District Magistrates to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders. This initiative was a response to the growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

The Department had urged district officials to take a personal interest in this matter and launch a special campaign to ensure the enforcement of the Quality Control Order, integrating the drive with existing road safety campaigns to maximise its impact, the official said.

BIS branch offices were instructed to engage continuously with district administrations and police departments to support this campaign. The results were encouraging, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region, and the campaign is spreading to other regions too, he added.

How to check quality

Making it convenient for consumers, BIS has added a provision on the BIS Care App and BIS portal to check whether a helmet manufacturer is licensed or not, and also allows users to lodge a complaint on the BIS Care App. As part of a nationwide consumer awareness initiative, BIS organises the Quality Connect campaign, where ‘Manak Mitra’ volunteers engage directly with consumers to provide information on mandatory certification for helmets and other products.

The Department of Consumer Affairs underscores the government's commitment to consumer protection and road safety. By removing sub-standard helmets from the market, the Department aims to prevent avoidable road accident fatalities and promote high-quality safety gear.