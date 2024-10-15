ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Cracks Down On Greenwashing: New Guidelines To Ensure Genuine Eco Claims

New Delhi: In a significant move to safeguard consumer interests and promote genuine environmental responsibility, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has unveiled new guidelines to combat greenwashing and misleading environmental claims. The guidelines, titled "Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing or Misleading Environmental Claims, 2024," aim to promote transparency and require companies to substantiate their eco-friendly assertions with credible evidence.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of the CCPA, announced these guidelines as a response to the increasing prevalence of advertisements promoting "green" products amid a rise in environmentally conscious consumers. Greenwashing, the deceptive practice of companies exaggerating or fabricating environmental benefits, not only misleads consumers but also undermines broader environmental efforts.

The guidelines provide clear definitions of critical terms such as "environmental claims" and "greenwashing," ensuring a shared understanding among businesses and consumers. Companies must substantiate environmental claims with credible evidence, detailing methodologies and data supporting these assertions. The use of vague terminology like "eco-friendly" or "green" without proper substantiation is explicitly prohibited.