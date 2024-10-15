ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Cracks Down On Greenwashing: New Guidelines To Ensure Genuine Eco Claims

The guidelines provide clear definitions of critical terms such as "environmental claims" and "greenwashing," ensuring a shared understanding among businesses and consumers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Centre Cracks Down On Greenwashing: New Guidelines Ensure Genuine Eco Claims
Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs during a meeting (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a significant move to safeguard consumer interests and promote genuine environmental responsibility, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has unveiled new guidelines to combat greenwashing and misleading environmental claims. The guidelines, titled "Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing or Misleading Environmental Claims, 2024," aim to promote transparency and require companies to substantiate their eco-friendly assertions with credible evidence.

Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of the CCPA, announced these guidelines as a response to the increasing prevalence of advertisements promoting "green" products amid a rise in environmentally conscious consumers. Greenwashing, the deceptive practice of companies exaggerating or fabricating environmental benefits, not only misleads consumers but also undermines broader environmental efforts.

The guidelines provide clear definitions of critical terms such as "environmental claims" and "greenwashing," ensuring a shared understanding among businesses and consumers. Companies must substantiate environmental claims with credible evidence, detailing methodologies and data supporting these assertions. The use of vague terminology like "eco-friendly" or "green" without proper substantiation is explicitly prohibited.

Third-party certifications play a crucial role in validating environmental claims, and companies must offer clear and accessible disclosures regarding their claims. These disclosures must specify aspects related to the product and be supported by credible certification or reliable scientific evidence.

The CCPA's guidelines aim to strike a balance between encouraging businesses to highlight environmental initiatives and ensuring claims are substantiated with credible evidence. By creating a framework prioritizing transparency and accountability, the CCPA hopes to mitigate greenwashing risks and support genuine environmental sustainability efforts.

