No Conclusive Data Available To Establish Direct Correlation Of Deaths With Air Pollution: Centre

New Delhi: The central government has reiterated that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively by air pollution.

The government, however, said that air pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases.

“Health is impacted by a number of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc., of the individuals apart from the environment,” said Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Referring to a study published in the Lancet Planet Health Journal ‘Ambient air pollution and daily mortality in ten cities of India: a causal modelling study’, Singh said that the publication was based on study conducted using statistical models and cited its limitations that the study was unable to conduct analysis of cause specific mortality.

According to a Lancet study released last year, about a million and a half deaths every year in India from 2009 to 2019 is potentially linked with a long-term exposure to PM2.5 pollution.

According to the study, 1.4 billion people in India live in areas having PM2.5 levels higher than World Health Organization (WHO) recommended five micrograms per cubic metre yearly average.

Singh informed that the National Environmental Health Profile Study has been awarded to assess human health impact in consequence of exposure to air pollution in 20 selected cities including Delhi across the country.

Creating Public Awareness

The government has initiated several measures to enhance public awareness and education regarding the health risks of air pollution including exposure to PM2.5 levels. “Under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), guidelines on 'Capacity Building and Public Outreach (CBPO) programmes’ have been issued for undertaking awareness programmes by State Government and Municipal Corporations in 130 targeted cities,” the minister said.