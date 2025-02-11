No Conclusive Data Available To Establish Direct Correlation Of Deaths With Air Pollution: Centre

New Delhi: The central government has reiterated that there is no conclusive data available to establish a direct correlation of death exclusively by air pollution.
The government, however, said that air pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and associated diseases.
“Health is impacted by a number of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc., of the individuals apart from the environment,” said Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Referring to a study published in the Lancet Planet Health Journal ‘Ambient air pollution and daily mortality in ten cities of India: a causal modelling study’, Singh said that the publication was based on study conducted using statistical models and cited its limitations that the study was unable to conduct analysis of cause specific mortality.
According to a Lancet study released last year, about a million and a half deaths every year in India from 2009 to 2019 is potentially linked with a long-term exposure to PM2.5 pollution.
According to the study, 1.4 billion people in India live in areas having PM2.5 levels higher than World Health Organization (WHO) recommended five micrograms per cubic metre yearly average.
Singh informed that the National Environmental Health Profile Study has been awarded to assess human health impact in consequence of exposure to air pollution in 20 selected cities including Delhi across the country.
Creating Public Awareness
The government has initiated several measures to enhance public awareness and education regarding the health risks of air pollution including exposure to PM2.5 levels. “Under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), guidelines on 'Capacity Building and Public Outreach (CBPO) programmes’ have been issued for undertaking awareness programmes by State Government and Municipal Corporations in 130 targeted cities,” the minister said.
Further, Mission LiFE actions relevant to air pollution have been integrated with State and City Clean Air Action Plans for enabling citizens to adopt environment friendly lifestyles.
“Swachh Vayu Diwas is organized on 7th September every year at National, State and City level to raise public awareness and encourage wider public participation to improve air quality,” Siingh said.
Communication Of Air Quality Status
The central Government has launched the National Air Quality Index (AQI) in the year 2015, through which air quality data of eight pollutants including PM2.5 is transformed into a single number for effective communication of air quality status.
“There are six AQI categories namely, Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor and Severe and are based on ambient concentration of air pollutants and their likely health impacts. Daily AQI bulletin for 289 cities is disseminated through the Central Pollution Control Board website and SAMEER app,” Singh said.
Health Ministry’s National Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health
Singh said that the health ministry has prepared the National Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health(NAPCCH) and is implemented through planned short-term, medium term and long-term activities with a view to create awareness among the general and vulnerable population, health-care providers and policy makers regarding impacts of climate change on human health.
Singh said that the policy also aims to strengthen the capacity of existing and future healthcare workforce to combat health conditions / diseases due to variability in climate. “It strengthens health preparedness and response by performing situational analysis, developing health adaptation plans, setting up surveillance and early warning systems, building low carbon, sustainable, and climate resilient healthcare infrastructure at national, state and district levels. The policy also aims to develop partnerships and create synergy with other missions, sectors and organisations to ensure that health is adequately represented in the climate change agenda in the country,” he said.