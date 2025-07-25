Centre Clears Rs 416 Crore Noida Metro Extension To Bodaki, Two New Stations In Pipeline

Noida/Delhi: In a major infrastructure uplift for Greater Noida, the Centre has approved a Rs 416 crore extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line from the existing Depot to the upcoming Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Bodaki. MMTH is an arrangement that integrates various transportation modes such as rail, road, and mass transit into a single location. It ensures seamless connectivity and efficient transfers for passengers and goods.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs cleared the project, which will feature two new stations, Janpad and Bodaki. The work is expected to be over within three years. Giving details, Mahendra Prasad, executive director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), said the 2.6 km elevated track will significantly boost connectivity to the Bodaki MMTH.

The Multi-Modal Transport Hub will house a railway terminal and a large bus depot. The Centre and Uttar Pradesh government will contribute 20% each of the fund while the remaining 60% will be sourced as a loan from NCR Planning Board. Land acquisition costs are pegged at ₹10.5 crore.

Officials said Noida Metro Corporation has received the letter of approval in this regard. Under the plan, there will be two metro stations in this extension. After this, the proposal of 142 extension line from Botanical Garden will soon be sent to the Central Government for approval. This information was given by Mahendra Prasad, Executive Director of Noida Metro Corporation.

He said that currently Aqua Line is being operated from Sector 51 of Noida to Greater Noida Depot, which will be extended to Bodaki. Meanwhile, two metro stations will be built in Janpad and Bodaki. Bodaki station will be bigger because MMTH is being built here, where there will also be railway terminal and bus terminal, so the number of passengers here will be very high. The track of this 2.6 km extension will be elevated and it will cost Rs 416.34 crore to build it. The project will be completed in 3 years.

Mahendra Prasad said, for this, the Central Government will take 20%, the Uttar Pradesh Government will take 20% and 60% loan from NCRPB. The land cost will be around Rs 10.5 crore. Noida Metro is going to be extended from Botanical Garden of Noida to Sector 142 in about 11.56 km. A detailed project report has been sent to the Central government for approval, he said.

According to him, the route will be completed in five years, for which about 2254.35 crore rupees will be spent. As per estimates, from one 1.25 lakh people will travel on this route daily. According to plan, seven stations will be built at Sector 44, Noida Office, Sector 97, Sector 105, Sector 108, Sector 93 and Panchsheel Balak Inter College.