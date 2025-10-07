ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Clears Rs 24,634 Cr Rail Projects For 18 Districts To Fast-Track Freight

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways worth Rs 24,634 crore.

Briefing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that four projects Wardha - Bhusawal – 3 and 4 line - 314 kms (Maharashtra), Gondia - Dongargarh - 4 line - 84 kms (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh), Vadodara - Ratlam - 3 and 4 line - 259 kms (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh), and Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina 4 line – 237 kms. (Madhya Pradesh)

These projects, covering 18 districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh will extend the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 Kms, he added.

Union Minister Vaishnaw further said the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 3,633 villages, which are having a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).

This is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grain, and steel. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 78 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).