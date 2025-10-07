Centre Clears Rs 24,634 Cr Rail Projects For 18 Districts To Fast-Track Freight
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw further said the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 3,633 villages with population of about 85.84 lakh.
Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways worth Rs 24,634 crore.
Briefing the media persons, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that four projects Wardha - Bhusawal – 3 and 4 line - 314 kms (Maharashtra), Gondia - Dongargarh - 4 line - 84 kms (Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh), Vadodara - Ratlam - 3 and 4 line - 259 kms (Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh), and Itarsi - Bhopal - Bina 4 line – 237 kms. (Madhya Pradesh)
These projects, covering 18 districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh will extend the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 Kms, he added.
Union Minister Vaishnaw further said the approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to about 3,633 villages, which are having a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon).
This is an essential route for the transportation of commodities such as coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grain, and steel. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 78 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).
The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (28 Crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (139 Crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of six crore trees.
“The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects which will make people of the region 'Atmanirbhar' by way of comprehensive development in the area, which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities,” he stated.
The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services, Vaishnaw explained.
“Project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Rock shelter of Bhimbetka, Hazara falls, and Nawegaon National Park, attracting tourists from across the country,” Vaishnaw added.
Read more