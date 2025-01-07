Centre Clears Memorial For Former President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday announced a memorial for former President Pranab Mukherjee in the national capital.

In a post on X, late Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee wrote, "Called on Hon’ble PM Narendra Modiji to express thanks & gratitude from core of my heart 4 his government’s decision to create a memorial for baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM."

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas’ memory. It doesn't affect baba where he is now - beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," added Sharmistha Mukherjee.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in a letter to Sharmistha Mukherjee stated, "The competent authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the "Rashtriya Smriti" complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India."

Mukherjee has authored several books on the Indian Economy and on Nation Building. The many awards and honours conferred on him include India’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhusan in 2008, the Best Parliamentarian Award in 1997 and Best Administrator in India Award in 2011.

Mukherjee, fondly known as 'Pranab Da', was a senior Congress leader. He also served as the country's Finance Minister.