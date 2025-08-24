ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Clears Decks For Rs 70,000 Cr India-Germany Submarine Deal Under 'Project 75'

New Delhi: The Centre has given clearance to the Defence Ministry and Mazagaon Dockyards Limited to begin negotiations for the Rs 70,000 crore deal to buy six submarines to be built in India with German support under 'Project 75 India.'

The Defence Ministry had selected state-owned MDL for building six submarines with Air Independent Propulsion systems with German ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems as its partner in January.

"The Centre has now given clearance to the Defence Ministry and the MDL to begin negotiations for the project, and the process is expected to start by the end of this month," ANI reported Sunday morning, quoting defence officials.

The Centre took the decision after a very high-level meeting, including top defence and national security functionaries, who discussed the roadmap and future of the country's submarine fleet, the officials said.