Centre Authorises Chief Of Army Staff To Call Out Every Officer Of Territorial Army

Delhi: Amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Centre extended the powers of Chief of the Army Staff to exercise powers to call out every officer and every enrolled person of the Territorial Army to provide for essential guard or to be embodied for the purpose of supporting or supplementing the regular army.

The Central government issued a notification to this effect on May 6 in exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rules 1948. The directive of the Centre gave approval to the Chief of the Army Staff for the embodiment of 14 Infantry Battalions out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions (Territorial Army) for deployment in the areas of Southern Command, Eastern Command, Western Command, Central Command, Northern Command, South Western Command, Andaman and Nicobar Command and Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

The notification also specified that the embodiment shall be ordered provided the funds are available in the budget or have been made available by re-appropriation of the internal savings in the budget." For units embodied at the behest of Ministries other than Ministry of Defence, the cost will be debited to the respective Ministries and will not be included in the budget allocation of the Ministry of Defence," the notification said. This order shall remain in force for three years with effect from 10 Feb 2025 to 09 Feb 2028, it added.