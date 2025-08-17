ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Brought Law In 2023 To Ensure No One Can Take Action Against EC: Rahul

Aurangabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Election Commission of siding with the BJP, alleging that the poll body was “helping in vote theft.” Addressing a gathering at the conclusion of the first day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sasaram, Gandhi claimed that the Modi government introduced a law in 2023 to shield the Election Commission from accountability.

He further said that while he was asked to file an affidavit after his press conference exposing “vote chori,” no such demand was made from BJP leaders who made similar allegations in their own briefings.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also targeted the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a tactic to manipulate voter lists and “steal the votes of the people of the state.”

“Today they (EC) held a press conference. I want to ask them why did the government change the law on CCTV footage of election process.

“Do you know that no case can be initiated against the election commissioners. In no court in India can there be a case against them. This law was made in 2023. Why was this law made? It was made because Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want to ensure that no one can take any action against the EC as it is helping them and is indulging in voter chori along with them,” Gandhi said.