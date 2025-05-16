Centre Brings Changes in Periodic Labour Force Survey to Release Key Indicators on a Monthly Basis.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, GoI announced Friday that key labour force indicators from Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) at the all-India level will now be released on monthly basis, and the PLFS quarterly results will now be brought out for rural, urban and rural and urban areas combined.

The decision was taken by the Ministry to enhance the scope, relevance and coverage of the surveys conducted by National Sample Survey (NSS).

The sampling design of PLFS has been revamped from January 2025 to address the requirement of high frequency labour market indicators, according to the Ministry.

The revamped PLFS is envisaged to address the key employment and unemployment indicators like labour force participation rate, worker population ratio, unemployment rate) on a monthly basis for rural and urban areas at all-India level in the Current Weekly Status (CWS), it was stated.

The other objective of the changes is to extend the coverage of the Quarterly results of PLFS to rural areas and thereby producing quarterly estimates at the country level and for major States in the CWS.

According to the Ministry, in addition to that, its objective is to estimate important employment and unemployment indicators in both usual status (ps+ss) and CWS in both rural and urban areas annually.

Usual status and CWS refers to frameworks for determining activity status of person surveyed based on reference periods of last 365 days and last seven days preceding the date of survey, respectively.

Notably, the PLFS was launched in 2017 essentially to address the requirement of generating estimate of the key employment and unemployment indicators quarterly for the urban areas only in the CWS and providing important employment and unemployment indicators in both usual status and CWS in both rural and urban areas annually.

The quarterly results of PLFS have been brought out in the form of Quarterly Bulletins. Till 2024, twenty-five Quarterly Bulletins of PLFS corresponding to the quarter ending December 2018 to quarter ending December 2024 have been released.

The annual results of PLFS have been released in form of PLFS Annual Report covering the survey period July of a specific year to the month of June of the following year along with the unit level survey data. Seven such Annual Reports covering both rural and urban areas and giving estimates of all important parameters of employment and unemployment in both usual status (ps+ss) and current weekly status (CWS) were released spanning the period July 2017 to June 2024.

"The revamped PLFS sample design will enable generation of the monthly estimates of key labour market indicators like labour force participation rate, worker population ratio and unemployment rate at the all-India level following the CWS approach. The monthly estimates will help in timely policy interventions. The first monthly bulletin of PLFS for the month April, 2025 is scheduled to be released in May, 2025," the Ministry said.

From the year 2025, the annual PLFS results will be brought out based on the calendar year from January – December of a specific year, it said.

This change in disseminating the PLFS annual results and unit level data will facilitate comprehensive analysis of labour market performance through review of key employment unemployment indicators and also assist in timely updation of India’s labour market statistics in the databases maintained by the international agencies, the Ministry said in a communique'.

The sampling methodology encompassing various aspects of the PLFS sampling design has been revamped to realise the objective of releasing the high frequency labour force indicators from PLFS, it added.