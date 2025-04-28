India Blocks 16 Pakistan YouTube Channels, Writes To BBC On Its Pahalgam Reportage

New Delhi: As many as 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were blocked for allegedly disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content as well as false and misleading narratives against India, its Army and security agencies, officials said on Monday.
The decision was taken following recommendations from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the tragic terror incident on April 22, where 26 people lost their lives near the Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.
"On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir," officials said.
The YouTube channels that have been blocked are: Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama.
Govt Strongly Objects To BBC Reportage
The government has also sent a formal letter to the BBC over its terming terrorists "militants" in its reportage on the Pahalgam tragedy. In a communication to Jackie Martin, BBC's India Head, the Ministry of External Affairs has conveyed the country's strong sentiments regarding their reporting on the terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
"A formal letter has been sent to the BBC on the terming of terrorists as 'militants'. The External Publicity Division of the MEA will be monitoring the reporting of the BBC," the official said.
