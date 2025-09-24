ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Blames Sonam Wangchuk For Leh Violence, Activist Calls Off Hunger Strike

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the unrest in Leh in which three to four persons were killed and several sustained injuries. The development came even as Wangchuk called-off his 15-day hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "The demands on which Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal".

It further said, "On September 24, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh. They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle".