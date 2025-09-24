Centre Blames Sonam Wangchuk For Leh Violence, Activist Calls Off Hunger Strike
An MHA statement said Wangchuk misled the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the unrest in Leh in which three to four persons were killed and several sustained injuries. The development came even as Wangchuk called-off his 15-day hunger strike demanding statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh.
In a statement, the Ministry said, "The demands on which Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal".
It further said, "On September 24, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh. They also put these offices on fire, attacked the security personnel, and torched police vehicle".
📢 Press Release on Ladakh— PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 24, 2025
⭐ A hunger strike was started by Sh Sonam Wangchuk on 10-09-2025 stating the demand of 6th schedule and statehood for Ladakh. It is well known that Government of India has been actively engaged with Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance on…
The statement said the unruly mob attacked the police personnel in which more than 30 police/CRPF personnel were injured. The mob continued to destroy the public property and attack the police personnel. In self-defence, police had to resort to firing in which unfortunately some casualties are reported.
The Ministry said, "It is clear that the mob was incited by Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements. Incidentally, amidst these violent developments, he broke his fast and left for his village in an ambulance without making serious efforts to control the situation".
The statement further said the next meeting of High-Powered Committee has been scheduled on October 6 while meetings are also planned on September 25 and 26 with the leaders from Ladakh.
Also Read
'3-4 Killed', Several Injured As Protests For Statehood Turn Violent In Ladakh