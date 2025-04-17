Centre Assures SC No Waqf Properties Will Be De-Notified Till Next Hearing; No Stay On Changes To Waqf Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to put on hold the recently made changes to the Waqf law, after the Centre assured it that no recruitment would be made to Waqf boards and councils, and also the Waqf properties declared or registered as Waqf by users would not be de-notified till the next date of hearing.

The apex court, on Wednesday, had hinted that it may put on hold some of the provisions of the amended Waqf Act, including those related to Waqf by user, the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf boards, and council and the powers of the collector to change the status of disputed Waqf lands.

Today, the matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan. The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre before the bench.

The bench noted Mehta's assurance that no appointments would be made to the Central Waqf Council or the state Waqf boards in the interim. The contentious legislation permits the inclusion of non-Muslim members in these vital waqf institutions. The apex court granted the Centre a week to file its response to the petitions challenging the validity of the Act.

The bench, after hearing submissions, recorded in its order that Mehta has assured that till the next date of hearing, no appointments will be made to the council and the board under sections 9 and 14 of the amended provisions.

"It is also stated that till the next date of hearing, the Waqf, including Waqf by use, whether declared by way of notification or by way of registration, shall not be de-notified, neither will their character be changed. We take the statement on record. Let the reply/counter affidavit on behalf of the respondents be filed within 7 days. Response thereto be filed within 5 days thereafter," said the bench, in its order.

During the hearing today, Mehta said that he would have to take the court through the history of legislation, the 1923 Act, which is a hundred years back, followed by 1935, followed by 1954, followed by an amendment in 1984. Mehta submitted that it is a matter where the court would require assistance, as it would affect either a large number of innocent people, their right to land, or their right to property.

Mehta said there was a committee recommendation followed by 1995 and the amendment. "We as a government and as a Parliament, are answerable to the people. We received lakhs and lakhs of representations, which resulted in some of the provisions being made," said Mehta.

Mehta contended that for example, villages and villages are taken as Waqf, private properties of individuals are taken as Waqf, and, defending the recent changes to the Waqf law, stressed that it is a considered piece of legislation. The bench said it is not deciding the matter now.

Mehta said if the legislation were to be put on hold, partly or indirectly, it would be a "harsh step", and requested the court to grant him a week’s time to bring on record his preliminary reply.

The CJI said, "It’s like this, we had a particular situation," and maybe there are "infirmities", and "we also said there are certain positive things (about the new law)…".

The CJI said, "Somebody did say there should be a complete stay. We said nothing doing… At the same time, we don't want the situation to change… We don't want whatever situation today is prevailing to change so drastically that it affects…".

The CJI said the government has enacted provisions like the provisions "which you have enacted regarding the five years (requirement that to create a Waqf, he or she must have been a practising Muslim for at least 5 years), we are not staying that….."

The bench said one of the thumb rules, which the courts apply, is that they don't put on hold the legislation at the preliminary stage, and added that at the same time, there's another thumb rule, which is that when the matter is pending consideration before the court, the situation as it is prevailing today should continue so as not to upset the rights of the parties.

After hearing submissions, the top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 5.