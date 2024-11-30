ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Asks States And Union Territories To Make Snakebite A Notifiable Disease

During the rainy season, encounters between snakes and humans are more frequent at home and outdoors ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has asked States and Union Territories to make snakebite cases and deaths a 'Notifiable Disease' under the relevant provisions of the State Public Health Act or other applicable legislation.

Once snakebite cases and deaths are declared as a 'Notifiable Disease', it will be made mandatory for all government and private health facilities, including medical colleges, to report all suspected, probable snakebite cases and deaths.

Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava in a letter addressed to the principal secretary and additional secretary (Health) of all States and UTs said, “As you are aware, snakebites are an issue of public health concern and in certain cases, they cause mortality, morbidity and disability. Farmers and tribal population are at higher risk.”

A copy of the letter in possession of ETV Bharat said that to address the issue of snakebites, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has launched the 'National Action Plan for Prevention & Control of Snakebite Envenoming from India by 2030' (NAPSE) in consultation with relevant ministries and stakeholders.

“The objective of the action plan is to halve the snakebite-related deaths by 2030. The plan has defined strategic components, roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders involved in snakebite management, control and prevention,” Srivastava said.

One of the key objectives of NAPSE is to strengthen the surveillance of snakebite cases and deaths in India. “A robust surveillance system is essential for accurately tracking snakebite incidents and deaths, which will provide valuable data to inform and evaluate the effectiveness of interventions,” Srivastava said.

According to Srivastava, a mandatory notification of all snakebite cases and deaths is required to strengthen snakebite surveillance.