Dehradun: In a major initiative for devotees and pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand, the Central Government has finalised plans to build a seven km-long tunnel from Chaumasi to Lincholi to make the journey to the Dham smoother and safer. The tunnel is expected to reduce travel time and ease foot strain for lakhs of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine every year.

Notably, Kedarnath Yatra route became more difficult and longer after the devastating floods of 2013. Many pilgrims lost their lives during the disaster, and even years later, skeletal remains were found along the old trekking path.

In view of the possible threats, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has completed a detailed survey of the proposed tunnel site to avoid such tragedies in future and ease the travel for elderly and ailing devotees.

Centre Finalises Tunnel And Ropeway Projects To Make Kedarnath Yatra Easier And Safer (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, the tunnel was planned from Gaurikund to Rambara, but based on safety evaluations, the new route from Chaumasi to Lincholi was found more stable, with no risk of landslides or mountain cracking.

According to Omkar Pandey, Executive Engineer of NHAI, the tunnel will benefit both pedestrians and facilitate vehicular movement. Goods, which are now transported with great difficulty, will also move more easily, he said.

Though the exact date of start of construction work is yet to be confirmed, a blueprint has already been prepared. Once the tunnel is ready, vehicles will be able to reach close to Kedarnath, and pilgrims will only have to walk about five KM, a journey expected to take 1.5-2 hours, instead of the current 18 km trek which takes up to eight hours. The new route will possibly reduce the journey time by almost six hours, sources said.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the development projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath. "From tunnel to ropeway, all the work done here will be world-class," he said.

At the same time, the Union Cabinet has also approved a ropeway project from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, which will cut the nine-hour climb to just 40 minutes. The 12.9 km ropeway project, which is likely to complete by 2031, is expected to carry up to 1800 pilgrims in an hour.

On the other hand, a 900-meter tunnel between Rudraprayag and Badrinath highway has already been completed, offering easier access to pilgrims on the Badrinath route.

On rural connectivity, the Centre informed Parliament during the monsoon session that under PMGSY-3, as many as 212 new rural roads and nine bridges have been approved for Uttarakhand, covering 2288 km. These roads will improve access to education, healthcare and markets in remote villages, supporting both local communities and pilgrims.

Also Read

Twelve Years Of Kedarnath Disaster – Hundreds Of Victims Remain Unidentified