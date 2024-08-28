ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Appoints Rajwinder Bhatti As CISF DG, Daljit Chaudhary As BSF DG

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) until September 30, 2025, a government order said.

The Central government has also appointed senior Indian Police Service officer Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the Director General, the Border Security Force (BSF) until November 30, 2025.

As per the Department of Personnel and Training, "Appointment of Shri Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, IPS (BH:90) to the post of Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (Level- 16 in the Pay Matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.09.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

"Appointment of Shri Daljit Singh Chaudhary, IPS (UP:90) presently working as Director General, SSB, to the post of Director General, Border Security Force (BSF) (Level-16 in the Pay Matrix) from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.11.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," as per Department of Personnel and Training.