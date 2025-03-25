Centre Released Rs 196 Crore For Anti-Naxal Civic Action Programmes: Minister

New Delhi: To wean away the local population from the influence of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE), the central government has released Rs 196.23 crore to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) since 2014-15 for implementing the Civic Action Programme.
The central government aims to eliminate Naxalites from India by March 2026.
“To wean away the local population from the influence of the Left Wing Extremists, Civic Action Programme, is being conducted by, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in LWE affected areas, undertaking various civic activities for welfare of the local people like organising Medical Camps, Skill Development. Rs 196.23 crore has been released to CAPFs since 2014-15,” said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Rai said that the government has adopted a holistic approach to tackle Naxal problem. “For expansion of the road network, 17,589 Km have been sanctioned under two LWE specific schemes namely Road Requirement Plan (RRP) and Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas (RCPLWEA). Of these, 14,618 Km have been constructed,” he said.
For improving telecom connectivity in LWE affected areas, 10,505 mobile towers have been planned, of which 7,768 towers have been commissioned, Rai said.
“For Skill Development, 48 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and 61 Skill Development Centres (SDCs) have been approved. Of these, 46 ITI and 49 SDCs are functional,” Rai said.
He said that for quality education in tribal areas 255 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are sanctioned, of which 178 EMRS are functional.
For Financial Inclusion, the Department of Posts has opened 5731 Post Offices with banking services in LWE affected districts. 1007 Bank Branches & 937 ATMs have been opened and 37,850 Banking Correspondents (BCs) have been made operational in Most LWE affected districts.
“For further impetus to development, under Special Central Assistance (SCA), funds are provided for filling critical gaps in public infrastructure in Most LWE affected Districts. Till now, Rs 3,563 Crore have been released since the inception of the Scheme in 2017,” Rai stated.
According to Rai, apart from the specific schemes for LWE affected areas, the Ministry of Home Affairs works in close coordination with other Ministries for optimum implementation of various flagship schemes of GoI in LWE affected areas.
Till now 21,15,936 title deeds have been distributed (20,15,337 – Individual and 1,00,599 – Community) to Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers, under Forest Rights Act 2006.
“Tribal Youth Exchange Programs (TYEPs) are being organized for outreaching to the tribal youth of LWE affected districts. Through TYEP, tribal youth are exposed to development activities and technological and industrial advancement in other parts of the country and to enable them to develop emotional linkage with the people in other parts of the country and to make them aspirational. The program also aims to counter the false propaganda of left-wing extremists. 32500 youth have participated in these programmes since 2014-15,” Rai said.
He said that the resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread.
“The LWE related violent incidents and resultant deaths of civilians & Security Forces, have come down from high of 2010 by 81 percent and 85 percent respectively in 2024. The number of LWE affected districts reduced from 126 to 90 in April 2018, 70 in July 2021 and further to 38 in April-2024,” Rai said.