ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Released Rs 196 Crore For Anti-Naxal Civic Action Programmes: Minister

New Delhi: To wean away the local population from the influence of the Left Wing Extremists (LWE), the central government has released Rs 196.23 crore to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) since 2014-15 for implementing the Civic Action Programme.

The central government aims to eliminate Naxalites from India by March 2026.

“To wean away the local population from the influence of the Left Wing Extremists, Civic Action Programme, is being conducted by, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in LWE affected areas, undertaking various civic activities for welfare of the local people like organising Medical Camps, Skill Development. Rs 196.23 crore has been released to CAPFs since 2014-15,” said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said that the government has adopted a holistic approach to tackle Naxal problem. “For expansion of the road network, 17,589 Km have been sanctioned under two LWE specific schemes namely Road Requirement Plan (RRP) and Road Connectivity Project for LWE Affected Areas (RCPLWEA). Of these, 14,618 Km have been constructed,” he said.

For improving telecom connectivity in LWE affected areas, 10,505 mobile towers have been planned, of which 7,768 towers have been commissioned, Rai said.

“For Skill Development, 48 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and 61 Skill Development Centres (SDCs) have been approved. Of these, 46 ITI and 49 SDCs are functional,” Rai said.

He said that for quality education in tribal areas 255 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are sanctioned, of which 178 EMRS are functional.