Centre Announces Staggered Work Timings For Employees In View Of Severe Air Pollution In Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday announced staggered working timings for its employees in view of the severe air pollution in Delhi, according to an order issued by the Union personnel ministry.

Employees have also been asked to pool vehicles and use public transport to minimise vehicular pollution. "These measures may be adopted by ministries/departments/organisations as per their functional requirements ensuring that it should not have an adverse impact on efficiency and productivity in any manner," the order read.

Given the severe-plus air pollution levels in Delhi, various ministries, departments and organisations of the central government are advised to adopt staggered timing in respect of offices located in the Delhi-National Capital Region, it said.

The order said offices can be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm. "The officers/staff using personal vehicles should be encouraged to pool vehicles and to use public transport to minimise the vehicular pollution," it added.