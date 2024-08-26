Centre Announces Creation Of 5 New Districts In Ladakh; Amit Shah Says Modi Govt Committed To...

New Delhi: In a major development for Ladakh, the central government Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory that until now had only Kargil and Leh as its districts.

"In pursuit of PM Narendra Modi vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the MHA has decided to create five new districts in the union territory. The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny. The Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh," Home Minister Amit Shah announced on X.

The decision comes weeks before Jammu and Kashmir, of which Ladakh was a part until 2019, goes to polls, and also days before the planned foot march by Ladakh leaders for statehood.

As reported by ETV Bharat, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has announced a march by foot from Leh to Delhi from September 1 to press the Government of India to resume the talks with LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leaders for their four major demands. LAB and KDA are groups formed after the abrogation of Article 370 in Leh and Kargil by the political and social leaders who are spearheading the demand for statehood.

The demands include granting full statehood with an assembly, six schedule status, setting up a public service commission for recruitment and one more parliament seat. Ladakh was part of Jammu and Kashmir until August 5, 2019, when it was given a union territory status by the BJP-led government after the abrogation of Article 370.

After becoming a Union Territory, which was a long demand of the people of Leh, Ladakh is administered by a Lieutenant Governor and his advisors. It won't have any voting rights until statehood is granted to the strategic region.