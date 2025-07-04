ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Assures Help To Rain Battered States

File Photo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the Centre will help the states which are affected by heavy rains.

In a post on X, Shah, who is also a senior BJP leader, said, "In the wake of heavy rainfall in different parts of the nation, spoke with the chief ministers of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Adequate numbers of NDRF teams have been deployed in the states for the people in need, and more reinforcements can be sent as and when required. Assured them of all possible assistance from the central government."

Over 37 people have died and Rs 400 crore worth of property has been damaged as torrential rains once again disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than ₹400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services disrupted.

