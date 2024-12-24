ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre’s Air Quality Panel For Delhi-NCR Revokes Curbs Under GRAP Stage IV

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

New Delhi: The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Tuesday revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a dip in pollution levels, according to an official order. Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Tuesday and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 369 at 4 pm.

​According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) ​include a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

