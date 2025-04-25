'Several Examples To Show 'Waqf By User' Proved To Be A Safe Haven Of Encroachment': Centre Against Stay By SC On Waqf Act

New Delhi: The Centre, defending the amendments brought to the Waqf law, has told the Supreme Court there are several such examples to establish how the 'waqf by user' and the power "declaring any land as waqf suo motu by waqf board" has proved to be a safe haven of encroachment of government properties and private properties.

The Centre said a deliberate, purposeful and intentionally misleading narrative is built very mischievously giving an impression that those waqfs [including 'waqf by user'] which do not have documents to support their claims will be affected. This is not only untrue and false but purposefully and deliberately misleading this Court, the Centre said.

The Centre, in an affidavit, urged the top court to dismiss the pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying that there cannot be a "blanket stay" on the law as there was a "presumption of its constitutionality". The affidavit was filed by Shersha C Shaik Mohiddin, joint secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The government, in a 1,332-page preliminary counter affidavit, said that "shockingly" after 2013, there was an addition of over 20 lakh hectare (precisely 20,92,072.536) in waqf land. "Right before even the Mughal era, pre-independence era and post-independence era, the total of waqfs created was 18,29,163.896 acres of land in India," the affidavit said. The Centre said that there are startling examples whereby the government lands or even the private lands were declared as waqf properties (in both the cases, obviously, a person making waqf cannot be the owner of the property).

The Centre contended that even in case of registered waqf if there is a dispute pending between the parties, such dispute would be governed by the orders passed by the competent court / adjudicating body.

It said that so far as the government land / property is concerned, a new provision is inserted being Section 3C providing for a detailed procedure if any government property is either identified or declared as waqf property before or after the commencement of amendment of 2025.

The Centre contended that it has been consistently found over a period of time and documented at various levels that government properties and even private properties are declared as waqf properties, and this is done under the old regime wherein adequate safeguards were absent.

"It is further submitted that in a secular Constitution, where government properties are now accorded the status of being held in public trust, to suggest that a beneficial legislation that confers validity on religious dedications should give primacy to such alleged dedications and their administration over property held in trust by the governments for the benefit of the citizens of the country, is utterly misconceived," said the affidavit.

It said at the outset it bears emphasis that taking away the statutory protection to a waqf by user does not deprive a person of the Muslim community to create a waqf.

It added that it impinges on the form by which such a dedication is to be made, which is the secular dimension of the dedication, and not the right of an individual to dedicate his or her property to God. "It is submitted that the concept of 'waqf by user' was in vogue during the period where the writing or executing deeds for anything was a rare phenomenon….a deliberate, purposeful and intentionally misleading narrative is built very mischievously giving an impression that those waqfs [including ‘waqf by user’] which do not have documents to support their claims will be affected. This is not only untrue and false but purposefully and deliberately misleading this court," said the affidavit.

"The following chronology would satisfy this court that for being protected as ‘waqf by user’ under proviso to Section 3[1][r], no trust, deed or any documentary proof has been insisted upon in the amendment or even prior thereto. The only mandatory requirement for being protected under the proviso is that such ‘waqf by user’ should be registered as on 08.04.2025 since the registration has always been mandatory as per the statute governing waqfs since last 100 years. Those, who deliberately evaded or avoided to get ‘waqf by user’ registered [despite non-registration being punitive under the statute] cannot claim the benefits of the proviso," it added.

It said despite the existence of the concept of ‘waqf by user’, the requirement of registration or self-declarations before the court were made mandatory in order to ensure that the regulatory provisions of the enactments achieve the intended objectives.

The Centre submitted that therefore, there has been a clear and mandatory legislative regime, which has sought to enforce and implement registration requirements on all kinds of waqfs since at least 1923.

"It is submitted that the scheme of Wakf Act, 1954 again makes it very clear that it was impermissible to have the existence of any waqf including ‘Waqf by user’ without being registered. Under Section 4 of the Act of 1954, the State Government was mandated to appoint a Commissioner of Waqf to survey the waqf property existing in the State at the date of commencement of the Act. This obviously applies to ‘Waqf by user’ as the definition of ‘Waqf’ included ‘Waqf by user’", said the affidavit.

The affidavit added that if there was any real ‘Waqf by user’ in existence, it would have been identified in the survey of the respective state governments through the Commissioners of Waqf under Section 4 of the Act.

It said the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) while going through a clause by clause reading and discussion found that apart from lack of transparency, lack of professional administration, lack of statutory infrastructure for survey and other problems which defeats the object of waqf, large number of properties belonging to the private individuals or entities were being claimed as 'waqf by user'.

The affidavit submitted that despite there being a regime of mandatory registration of all kinds of waqf including 'waqf by user' making registration mandatory almost since a century i.e. since 1923, individuals or organisations used to claim private lands and government lands as waqf including under ‘waqf by user’ which not only lead to deprivation of valuable property rights of individual citizens but similarly unauthorised claims over public properties.

"Waqf by user provision was also criticised by the stakeholders since it allowed properties belonging to the government to be wrongfully claimed as waqf. As per the data received by the Joint Committee up to 05.09.2024, from 25 out 14 of 32 Cities/UTs waqf boards, a total of 5975 government properties have been declared as waqf properties," it said.

The Centre contended that the settled position in law that constitutional courts would not stay a statutory provision, either directly or indirectly, and the courts will decide the matter finally, and there is a presumption of constitutionality that applies to laws made by Parliament.

The Centre stressed that a blanket stay (or a partial stay) without being aware of the adverse consequences of such an order in a generality of cases (even on members of the Muslim community itself) were the petitions to be unsuccessful would be uncalled for, especially in the context of the presumption of validity of such laws.

The affidavit said the pleas challenging the Act proceeded on the false premise that amendments take away fundamental rights of religious freedom. "Parliament has acted within its domain to ensure that religious endowments like waqf are managed in a manner that upholds the trust reposed in them by the faithful and the society at large, without trespassing on religious autonomy" it added.

The Centre, on April 17, had assured the top court that it would neither de-notify waqf properties, including "waqf by user", nor make any appointments to the central waqf council and boards till May 5. A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna is slated to hear the matter on May 5 on passing of interim orders.