Centre Advises States To Fast-Track Clean-Up Of Dirty Spots With High Focus On Visible Cleanliness

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) convened a high-level virtual meeting with all States & UTs on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, under the chairmanship of Union Minister Manohar Lal in the presence of MoS, MoHUA, Tokhan Sahu and Secretary, MoHUA, S Katikithala, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a release on Saturday.

The meeting prioritised visible cleanliness in urban India and the double-pronged approach of identifying and transforming Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs).

With over 8 lakh Cleanliness Target Units transformed during Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, the MoHUA has urged States to prioritise visible urban cleanliness by identifying neglected, difficult, and dark spots and ensuring transformation and beautification within a defined timeframe.

Highlighting the critical role of CTUs as engines of change for urban development and policy implementation, Union Minister Manohar Lal emphasised that cleanliness and urban development go hand in hand, describing them as two sides of the same coin.

The Ministry has drafted a framework for time-bound clearance of these urban lands, which focuses on regular reviews and aggressive monitoring by States, citizen mobilization and interface for mapping CTUs via the Swachhata App, fast-tracking and time-bound clearance of the mapped sites, beautification to reclaim the land and prevent re-accumulation.

These CTUs will be mapped on the https://swachhatahiseva.gov.in/ portal. With a focus on the ignored and difficult sports, the cities have been advised to identify the Legacy Waste Dumpsites as high-intensity CTUs that will require time and resources for transformation. ULBs may collaborate with PSUs, private firms, CSR groups, NGOs, startups, and other stakeholders for the adoption of these CTUs.

The cities should encourage the use and adoption of the Swachhata App to identify and transform CTUs. With over 2 crore registered users, the app captures location, images, and CTU details when issues are reported, and auto-assigns them to ward officials. Notifications are sent at submission and resolution, with a 7-day window for citizens to confirm or reopen complaints.