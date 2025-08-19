ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Adopts Multi-Pronged Strategy To Deal With Power Demand Scenario

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Power has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the country’s rapidly growing electricity needs, anticipating a threefold increase in demand by 2049-50.

The energy requirement in the year 2024-25 was 1,694 BU, which is projected to be 5,748 BU in the year 2049-50, showing a growth of more than three times in electricity, government data in possession of ETV Bharat stated.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that, as per the World Energy Outlook 2024 published by the International Energy Agency, India would become the third-largest electricity consumer in the world by the year 2050 on the back of growth in demand of over 4 per cent a year.

“The report mentions that India is poised to experience more energy demand growth than any other country over the next decade. The report also indicates that India will have the world's third-largest installed battery storage capacity in place by 2030 to accommodate the rising share of variable renewables. However, India is already the third-largest consumer of electricity globally,” Naik said.

It is worth mentioning that the industrial sector in India is the largest consumer of power, followed by the residential sector. This sector includes a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to mining, which require substantial power for their operations.

Specific energy-intensive industries like aluminium smelting, iron and steel production, and cement manufacturing are major power consumers. The residential sector, encompassing household electricity consumption, also contributes substantially to the overall power demand.

Aware of the situation, the Government of India has proactively undertaken several measures along with existing initiatives to ensure the adequacy of generation and transmission resources.

Accordingly, all the States were advised to initiate the process for the creation of generation capacities from all generation sources, as per their Resource Adequacy Plans.