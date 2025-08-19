Centre Adopts Multi-Pronged Strategy To Deal With Power Demand Scenario

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Power has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the country’s rapidly growing electricity needs, anticipating a threefold increase in demand by 2049-50.
The energy requirement in the year 2024-25 was 1,694 BU, which is projected to be 5,748 BU in the year 2049-50, showing a growth of more than three times in electricity, government data in possession of ETV Bharat stated.
Minister of State for Power, Shripad Naik, said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday that, as per the World Energy Outlook 2024 published by the International Energy Agency, India would become the third-largest electricity consumer in the world by the year 2050 on the back of growth in demand of over 4 per cent a year.
“The report mentions that India is poised to experience more energy demand growth than any other country over the next decade. The report also indicates that India will have the world's third-largest installed battery storage capacity in place by 2030 to accommodate the rising share of variable renewables. However, India is already the third-largest consumer of electricity globally,” Naik said.
It is worth mentioning that the industrial sector in India is the largest consumer of power, followed by the residential sector. This sector includes a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to mining, which require substantial power for their operations.
Specific energy-intensive industries like aluminium smelting, iron and steel production, and cement manufacturing are major power consumers. The residential sector, encompassing household electricity consumption, also contributes substantially to the overall power demand.
Aware of the situation, the Government of India has proactively undertaken several measures along with existing initiatives to ensure the adequacy of generation and transmission resources.
Accordingly, all the States were advised to initiate the process for the creation of generation capacities from all generation sources, as per their Resource Adequacy Plans.
As per the National Electricity Plan (NEP), installed generation capacity in 2031-32 is likely to be 874 GW. This includes capacity from conventional sources- Coal, Lignite etc., renewable sources-Solar, Wind and Hydro.
“With a view to ensure generation capacity remains ahead of projected peak demand, all the States, in consultation with CEA, have prepared their 'Resource Adequacy Plans (RAPs)”, which are dynamic 10-year rolling plans and include power generation as well as power procurement planning,” Naik informed.
The projected thermal (coal and lignite) capacity requirement by the year 2034–35 is estimated at approximately 3,07,000 MW as against the 2,11,855 MW installed capacity as on March 31, 2023. To meet this requirement, the Ministry of Power has envisaged setting up an additional minimum of 97,000 MW of coal and lignite-based thermal capacity.
The 13,463.5 MW of hydroelectric projects are under construction. Further, 9802 MW of Hydro Electric Projects are under various stages of planning and targeted to be completed by 2031-32, Naik said.
He further said that 6,600 MW of nuclear capacity is under construction and targeted to be completed by 2029-30. “7,000 MW of nuclear capacity is under various stages of planning and approval,” Naik said.
As far as renewable energy is concerned, Naik said that 1,58,450 MW renewable capacity including 74,150 MW of solar, 30,080 MW of wind and 53,750 MW hybrid power is under construction while 62,000 MW of renewable capacity including 46,010 MW of Solar and 15,990 MW hybrid power is at various stages of planning and targeted to be completed by 2029-30.
"In energy storage systems, 8250 MW/49,500 MWh Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) are under construction. Further, a total of 5780 MW/34680 MWh capacity of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) are concurred and yet to be taken up for construction. Out of these, 3500 MW/21000 MWh capacity of Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) are under bidding and 15,829 MW/51,106 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) are currently under various stages of construction/bidding,” Naik said.