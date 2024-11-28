Centre Adopting New Technology To Prevent Mine Accidents In Future: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Khetrinagar: Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the central government would prepare an action plan for using new technology in the mining sector to improve productivity and prevent future accidents.

“We are learning from past accidents like Kolihan, and work will be done using new technology in the future,” he said.

Reddy was speaking after inspecting the Khetri Copper Project in the Neem Ka Thana district of Rajasthan and inaugurating the 800 KV Solar Plant built for Rs 15 lakh in the state.

The minister also went to inspect the site of the accident that took place six months ago in the Kolihan mine. On May 14, a lift of a mine collapsed, trapping and injuring the workers inside. Later, one of them succumbed at the hospital.

On the occasion, Reddy expressed hope to make India self-reliant in copper.

Minister Inspecting Various Projects In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

“The vision of the central government was to be dependent on other countries for copper. Every sector is being strengthened to make the country developed in the next 25 years,” he said.

“Better work will be done soon by gathering information about the problems that are coming up regarding the Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) plant. A meeting will be held in Delhi to prepare the future strategy for the development of HCL, promotion of production, and employee interests,” he said.

MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said that HCL was the biggest project in Asia, but despite the quality of copper being the best, the project was closed. “Its closure has created an employment crisis in the country. Keeping in mind the sentiments of the common people, this project should be revived, and means of employment should be provided,” he said.