Centre Adopted 360-degree Approach In Carrying Out Rescue And Relief Operations In Wayanad: MHA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has claimed that the Central government adopted a 360-degree approach while carrying out rescue and relief operations in Wayanad after the devastating landslide that left hundreds dead.

Due to incessant and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, a major landslide occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala, Vellarimala Village in Wayanad District on July 30.

“Modi government took stock of the situation and immediately sprung into action through the deployment of more than 1200 rescuers of NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy, Fire services, Civil Defence, among others for rescue and relief operation at the incident site,” the ministry said. It said that more than 100 ambulances along with doctors and other medical staff were deployed for medical support and treatment.

“The Indian Army erected a 190-foot Bailey bridge in Wayanad, which has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances,” it said.

Construction of this bridge was completed in just 71 hours, significantly enhancing the rescue operations by allowing heavy vehicles and machinery to be mobilised to rescue around 200 people who were stranded due to damage to the bridge. "Till now, a total of 30 persons have been rescued, 520 persons evacuated and 112 dead bodies retrieved by the NDRF rescue teams,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted by the Central Government to visit the affected areas of the State. The team is visiting the affected areas from August 8 to 10.

“Timely and proactive interventions by Centre to provide relief funds to Kerala. Centre has always lent a helping hand to Kerala through timely provision of funds to be ready to meet the challenge of disaster. This year, on April 1, Kerala SDRF account had around Rs 395 crore. The first instalment of Central share of SDRF for the ongoing year of over Rs 145.60 crore was released in advance on July 31,” the ministry said.

In the last 5 years, a total of around Rs 1200 crore has been released by the Modi Government as the Centre’s share in SDRF out of the total State Disaster Response Fund of Rs 1780 crore. “In addition, the Modi government has also released a sum of Rs 445 crore for State Disaster Mitigation Fund in the last 5 years,” the ministry stated.